The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club secured funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for trail expansion. (Revelstoke Review file photo)

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club scores Columbia Basin Trust funding for connector trail

The Columbia Basin Trust announced trail enhancement grant recipients

The Columbia Basin trust announced $484,000 in funding for trail construction and improvements in the basin, including $29,000 for projects in Revelstoke.

In total 29 projects were funded around the region.

“Active, outdoor lifestyles are a prominent part of basin culture, and we’re fortunate to be able to recreate in such beautiful natural settings,” said Tim Hicks, senior manager, Delivery of Benefits, in a news release. “Basin residents told us it’s a priority for the trust to support projects that make getting out into these areas even better, so that more diverse recreation opportunities are available for residents.”

READ MORE: Columbia Basin Trust funds $1 million in environment grants

Two projects were approved for funding in Revelstoke, one to be done by the Nordic Ski Club and the other by the Revelstoke ATV Club.

The Nordic Ski Club was granted $25,000 t develop a 1.6 kilometre connector trail by installing bridges and culverts to manager water flow.

The Revelstoke ATV Club was granted $4,000 to replace stairs and culverts and reroute switchbacks to improve access to the Sproat Mountain lookout.

The trust’s three-year, $1.5-million program helps build new trails or rehabilitate existing ones that, for example, were damaged in storms or have aging infrastructure like bridges.

The aim is to make trails more accessible and user-friendly to a wider variety of users, incorporate Indigenous cultural or heritage values, reduce environmental impacts or connect existing trails. Funding may also go toward amenities like signs and benches.

See what other projects were funded in the region here.

 

