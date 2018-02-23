North Korea experts to speak at UBC Okanagan symposium

UBC Okanagan is hosting a day-long symposium that will bring together experts on North Korea

UBC Okanagan is hosting a day-long symposium that will bring together experts on North Korea, including Canada’s former ambassadors to North Korea and China, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, and several Washington, D.C.-based experts of the region, who will discuss the current political international climate.

On the margins of the international community for decades, North Korea has been pursuing and ramping up a nuclear program and has made direct threats toward the United States. The most recent threat came in November when the country claimed to have successfully tested a new type of international ballistic missile that could reach North America, a claim that US-based experts confirm is supported by their data.

RELATED: NORTH KOREA SAYS WAR IS INEVITABLE

Heightened rhetoric from Leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have made frequent headlines around the world, leaving many people concerned about what appears to be an increasing threat, and unsure what is hype and what is reality.

This daylong symposium will bring together six experts to discuss the nature of the threat, the historical context, the competing geopolitical interests in the region and what role Canada should play.

RELATED: CANADA, US LEAD CALL FOR SANCTIONS AGINST NORTH KOREA

Speakers at this event include: Sven Jurschewsky, former Senior Counselor, Canadian Foreign Service in China; David Chatterson, Canada’s Ambassador to Korea (2011-2014); Gunn Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea; Scott Snyder, Council on Foreign Relations, Washington, D.C.; Jenny Town, US-Korea Institute, Johns Hopkins University; and Donald Baker, Professor of Korean History, UBC Vancouver.

The discussion will also examine how people can better assess what they see in the media on international politics and diplomacy.

The day will include three sessions:

Historical context: How did we get to where we are today? Analyzing previous negotiations and engagement with the regime and their outcomes.

Geopolitical interests and responses: What are the core interests of the main players in the region and the international community and how are they pursuing those interests?

What should we learn from this situation? What are the implications for Canada?

This free event is sponsored by the Roger W. Gale Symposium in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. It is presented by the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science. Guests can attend all sessions or any of the three, which begin at 10 a.m., 12:30 and 3 p.m. For more information or to register visit northkorea-symposium-2018.eventbrite.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges
Next story
B.C. man killed while being Good Samaritan on Coquihalla: ‘He couldn’t help but help people’

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

DriveBC reports compact snow and slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and 23

RMI funding confirmed for another year

Discussion around how funding allocated needed, says Kimberley mayor

Grizzlies prepared to weather the Storm

Revelstoke to face Kamloops Friday for their first game of KIJHL playoffs

North Korea experts to speak at UBC Okanagan symposium

UBC Okanagan is hosting a day-long symposium that will bring together experts on North Korea

Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man killed while being Good Samaritan on Coquihalla: ‘He couldn’t help but help people’

GoFundMe page has raised more than $15K in honour of 35-year-old Nicholas Funke

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy

Most Read