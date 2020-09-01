North Okanagan break-and-enter suspect still on loose

Police called after surveillance video showed man on property looking into windows of buildings

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers and the Police Dog Service unit gathered at a rural property in Spallumcheen Monday, Aug. 31, in an unsuccessful search for a break, enter and theft suspect. (File photo)

Local police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a Spallumcheen break-and-enter investigation.

Numerous RCMP officers descended upon a property in the 4200 block of Hullcar Road Monday, Aug. 31, after being alerted to a suspicious person on the property.

“The complainant advised a man could be seen on video surveillance walking around the property, looking in windows and gained entry to an outbuilding,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

Officers responded, viewed the surveillance footage, and obtained a description of the suspect. Given the large rural area, investigators requested the Police Dog Service unit attend in order to establish a track for the individual.

“Our Police Dog Services unit tracked from the location the suspect was last seen,” said Finn. “Within a short time period, PDS located a dirt bike stolen from a different property hidden in some bushes.”

Additional police resources were dispatched to the area in order to establish a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect. Despite the heavy police presence, the suspect was not located.

The investigation into the break, enter and theft continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

