North Okanagan community in the dark, again

Crash reportedly takes out power near Village of Lumby

A power outage has hit Village of Lumby residents, for the second time in a week.

A motor vehicle incident has reportedly took out power for some residents along Mabel Lake Road, Trinity Valley Road.

“Just called Hydro to report outage, their estimate was 7:15 p.m. for the power to be back on,” said Karinna Dutcher, in a social media post.

While BC Hydro’s outage map shows nothing, Dutcher says the power has been out since approximately 2:45 p.m.

This power outage follows one that started in 2019 and lasted into 2020 due to a snowstorm.

There was also an outage in Vernon Tuesday morning following the latest snow storm.

