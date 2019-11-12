Camping in Polson Park is allowed between dusk and 9 a.m., but Coun. Scott Anderson is hoping this can be changed. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

North Okanagan councillor pitches homeless camp at city hall

805 bylaw calls in 10 months were for inappropriately set-up camps

Overnight camping in parks is only permitted between dusk and 9 a.m. in specific municipal parks in Vernon, but between Jan. 1 and Oct. 28, 2019, 1,153 temporary shelters were established on public property.

Temporary overnight shelters can be established in parks except for Cenotaph Park, Spirit Square/Civic Grounds, the Recreation Centre and Performing Arts Centre, Kal Tire Place — including overflow parking near Kin Park — and anywhere in Linear Park.

Between January and October, bylaw officers were called to 5,711 incidents ; 805 of which were for inappropriately set-up camps — whether they were set up too early, or dismantled too late. In 270 cases, camps were established in prohibited locations.

Bylaw manager Geoff Gaucher told City of Vernon councillors on Nov. 12 that while SEPTA (Street Entrenched Policing Target Analysis) files make up approximately 49 per cent of bylaw’s caseload, “these types of files occupy 100 per cent of the seasonal enforcement’s time.”

Bylaw has handled 2,819 SEPTA files in 10 months, and 43.6 per cent of those files are related to camping – or 1,231 cases.

“I pity your job,” Coun. Scott Anderson said.

Coun. Kelly Fehr noted a significant amount of money and bylaw’s resources are being used in “homelessness issues.”

Although it’s a municipality’s responsibility to allow for overnight camping if shelters are full, Coun. Fehr said, there is too high a cost associated with “telling people to get out of the park,” he said.

Coun. Fehr brought up the possibility of the city designating one of its many parks, “when shelters are full,” to allow for a longer-lasting temporary camp, so those in need don’t have to pack up their belongings only to rebuild camp come nightfall.

City staff and CAO Will Pearce said this is not a recommended solution, albeit temporary, as it is challenging to police, ensure safety and sanitation and ultimately see the camp dismantled once established.

“Our practice is to be entirely respectful of the civil rights in Canada and the B.C. Courts and make provisions for camping overnight in municipal parks with a few exceptions,” Pearce said. “Folks are required to pack up camp and be able to move.

“Administration would not encourage the recommendation of any park,” he said.

In a written statement, prior to calling for official motions during the regular meeting, Coun. Anderson called for a camping ban in Polson Park, reduced hours for overnight camping across the board and the addition of more security.

“Polson Park is Vernon’s jewel and often the first thing visitors from the south see as they enter town,” Anderson said. “But lately, the area directly adjacent to the fountain has become a favoured camping ground for the street-entrenched population, who leave a large, tarped mound of possessions during the day, around which open drug use is witnessed daily.”

“It’s become both an eyesore and a burden on our bylaw and RCMP officers, and it’s time we did something about it,” he said.

Instead, Coun. Anderson suggested the homeless people erect temporary overnight camping at City Hall.

“My hope in inviting the street entrenched population to City Hall is that Vernonites will understand that we all share the burden created by drug addiction and mental illness,” he said in his statement. “These problems will persist until the province starts addressing the actual addiction crisis instead of focusing solely on status quo harm reduction.”

In his motions put forward on Nov. 12, Anderson sought to limit the temporary camping hours to 7 p.m.-7 a.m. These motions will be up for discussion during the next council meeting in late November.

The presentation, Where People May Camp, was accepted by councillors as information.

