North Okanagan cyclist allegedly struck by Jeep and assaulted

RCMP are looking for two male suspects in their 30s

Suspects are sought after a cyclist was allegedly hit by a vehicle and then assaulted.

A 47-year-old man was riding his bike in the 2000 block of 43rd Street in Vernon Tuesday, March 24, around 6:45 p.m. He had a verbal altercation with two unknown men in a white Jeep Cherokee and as the cyclist began to ride away, the driver of the Cherokee allegedly ran into him, knocking him off his bike.

The two men reportedly then exited the Cherokee and assaulted the cyclist.

“Fortunately, the cyclist was not seriously injured as a result of this incident,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said. “As a precaution, BC Ambulance Service attended to take the man to hospital for medical assessment.”

The suspects are described as two men in their 30s.

One of the men was wearing a beige/mauve coloured hoodie and a black hat.

The suspect vehicle is described as a new, shiny white Jeep Cherokee.

The investigation is in the early stages as police interview witnesses and canvas the area for video surveillance.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Const. Plamondon at the detachment’s non-emergency line of 250-545-7171.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

