Five cars were a total loss due to a fire at a Lumby auto wrecker Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

North Okanagan fire destroys five vehicles

Auto wrecker blaze believed to be accidental

A car fire in Lumby ended up destroying five vehicles Wednesday afternoon, and had the potential to cause even more damage.

The blaze was sparked around 1:30 p.m. at a local auto wrecker.

“My concern with the wind blowing was it was going to spread to more cars,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton. “With the assistance of Lavington Fire Department we were able to contain it.”

The blaze is believed to be accidental, and not suspicious in nature.

