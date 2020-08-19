North Okanagan firefighters help battle Christie wildfire

Team drove up last evening to aid in protecting homes from Mount Christie blaze

Okanagan neighbours are banding together to protect homes.

A team of four Lake Country Fire Department firefighters rolled out Tuesday evening, Aug. 18, to assist with the Christie Mountain wildfire between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

“They worked all night to fight structure fires and protect homes,” the district of Lake Country said.

The Christie Mountain fire is burning in difficult rocky, sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews. It was listed as 1,400 hectares at press time with more than 300 homes on evacuation order.

READ MORE: Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

The winds were variable overnight which influenced the fire activity and contributed to some rank three fire behaviour.

During wildfire season, the public is reminded to take caution to ensure resources aren’t needed to fight human-caused fires.

“While hot weather and lightening are major factors in wildfires at this time of year, it is crucial to be vigilant and take precautions to ensure human caused fires do not impact our community,” the district said.

READ MORE: Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresfirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos grows to 2,400 hectares
Next story
B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Just Posted

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

Crews starting overnight shifts on slope stabilization project north of Revelstoke

The BCHydro project started in May, and was delayed due to COVID-19

Emergency Services’ food drive cancelled this year

‘These are very challenging times’

Okanagan mobile e-bike rental company offers safe way to enjoy outdoors

Velo Volt meets customers wherever they want up and down the Okanagan

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP divers find evidence while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on… Continue reading

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

North Okanagan firefighters help battle Christie wildfire

Team drove up last evening to aid in protecting homes from Mount Christie blaze

Another wildfire sparks near Dry Lake, north of Princeton

This is the second fire in the area this month

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Most Read