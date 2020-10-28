An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward - The Canadian Press file)

An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward - The Canadian Press file)

North Okanagan firefighters thanked for help in Christie Mountain wildfire

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen send thank-you note to Vernon firefighters

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen offered its thanks to the Vernon Fire Department for helping battle the Christie Mountain wildfire in August.

“It is difficult to put in words the appreciation that is felt when individuals put themselves in harm’s way to protect and save others,” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich wrote in a letter to the VFD last month. “It is yet a further level of commitment when you travel beyond your own community to assist others.”

The wildfire sparked Tuesday, Aug. 18, about six kilometres from Okanagan Falls near Penticton and strong winds quickly spread flames from 10 hectares to 1,000 by nightfall.

Almost immediately, firefighters from across the province offered to support the efforts to combat the blaze.

Firefighters from Armstrong, Coldstream, BX-Swan Lake, Lake Country, Ranchero Deep Creek and Vernon answered the call.

“Your contribution was instrumental in reducing damage, or potential damage from the fire,” wrote Kozakevich. “Many citizens were very concerned with the fire being so close to homes, and it is a great relief to have dedicated firefighters available at a moment’s notice to assist our own fire departments in protecting the community.”

Hundreds of residents were evacuated and more than 3,000 others were put on notice and warned to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

One home was confirmed destroyed by the blaze that was deemed under control Sept. 11.

“On behalf of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Board of Directors, staff and residents, I offer a sincere thank you for your commitment to the safety and protection of the citizens of the region,” Kozakevich wrote.

The letter was presented to Vernon city councillors during the Monday, Oct. 26, meeting.

READ MORE: North Okanagan firefighters answer call to south

READ MORE: Home destroyed in Armstrong mobile home park fire

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Home destroyed in North Okanagan mobile home park fire
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP say fire at Rivers Edge suspicious

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

The site plan for the Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. (Stoked Living)
Rental housing agreement approved for Hay Rd. project

Stoked Living development guarantees 10 rental units for 12 years

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
UPDATE: RCMP say fire at Rivers Edge suspicious

Second fire in less than a week in Revelstoke contained to one unit

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Remembrance Day celebrations different during pandemic

The Legion is asking you to stay home as a limit of 100 people are allowed at the ceremony

A municipal election is likely coming up in January. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City takes steps to host byelection by end of January

A ministerial order is required to temporarily change the Election Bylaw

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Attempted murder charges dropped for pair accused in Vernon stabbing

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser will appear in Supreme Court to set a new trial date

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward - The Canadian Press file)
North Okanagan firefighters thanked for help in Christie Mountain wildfire

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen send thank-you note to Vernon firefighters

In past years, Summerland has launched the festive season with the annual Summerland Festival of Lights. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has been cancelled. (Summerland Review file photo)
Festival of Lights cancelled in Summerland

Annual November event normally launches start of festive season

Lily Rose, a six-year-old Labradoodle from Vernon, has been selected from more than 60,000 entries to star in Bosley’s 2021 fundraising calendar. (Contributed)
Highly photogenic Vernon Labradoodle to grace Canada-wide calendar

Six-year-old Lily Rose was chosen from more than 60,000 entries for the Bosley’s 2021 fundraising calendar

The front door was smashed at Simply Delicious aroud 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, but nothing was stolen. (Cameron Grant photo)
North Okanagan business owners hit second time in three months

Simply Delicious broken into, but nothing was stolen

Most Read