North Okanagan food bank broken into

‘I know they must be desperate and I want to help,’ society spokesperson says

The Cherryville Community Food Bank Society announced it had been broken into sometime over Monday night or Tuesday morning Nov. 3, 2020. (Peter Wendt photo)

A food bank in Cherryville was broken into sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning, the society reported Nov. 3.

“I know they must be desperate and I want to help,” said a spokesperson of the Cherryville Community Food Bank Society in a social media post. “We have food to give.”

COVID-19 restrictions in place at the organization allow for one family to visit at a time and appointments are necessary.

“We give enough food for more than a week,” the post reads. “If you are destitute, we give food that can be heated over a fire. If you have no phone, stop by while we are there. We will accommodate you and give you food.”

RCMP have been contacted for more information.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

