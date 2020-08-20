Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a suspicious grass fire near Vernon’s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

North Okanagan grass fire deemed suspicious by police

RCMP say one woman was apprehended near the scene, cause of fire still under investigation

A grass fire that was doused near Vernon’s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday evening is being considered suspicious by police.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Aug. 19, officers arrived to investigate the fire on the hillside east of the DND land off Highway 97, according to a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media release.

Police say a member of the public saw a woman acting erratically in the area at the time of the fire and had concerns for her safety.

“One of our officers approached the hillside from the bottom and located a woman matching the description given by witnesses,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Believing the woman was a danger to herself and others, she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital by police.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services assisted with dousing the blaze and no structures were affected, the release states. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It’s the second fire in as many days to have sparked in the area after Vernon and Coldstream fire crews extinguished a blaze on the DND grounds Tuesday, Aug. 18 around 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters help battle South Okanagan wildfire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms
Next story
World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Just Posted

Prescribed burn possible in Glacier National Park today

If conditions allow Parks Canada fire crews will be lighting the 20-Mile fire Aug.19

United Way supports Okanagan charities

United Way Southern Interior BC invests more than $1 million with 90+ regional groups

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

Crews starting overnight shifts on slope stabilization project north of Revelstoke

The BCHydro project started in May, and was delayed due to COVID-19

Emergency Services’ food drive cancelled this year

‘These are very challenging times’

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen works to address ransomware attack

Internet and email taken offline following attempted attack on Aug. 11

Penticton residents under evacuation alert urged to plan ahead

ESS provides the provincial government with your contact information in case of an evacuation order

Falkland firefighters assist with Pentiction blaze

Two firefighters and a water tender are in action on the Christie Mountain fire.

Anti-abortion sign vandalized again in North Okanagan

Pro-Life Society unsure if the sign can still be used

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

One person killed in stolen truck, pulling stolen canoes, on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

Most Read