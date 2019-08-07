North Okanagan grass fire snuffed out by onlookers

Water bottles used to douse the blaze, sparked by a bird contacting a wire

A small blaze was ignited in Coldstream Wednesday when a bird struck a telephone wire, damaging a fuse. By the time a fire crew arrived at the scene on Aberdeen Road, onlookers had doused the flame with water bottles.

“Some people stopped with water bottles and put it out, and then the fire department showed up and put 100 gallons on it,” said a BC Hydro spokesperson at the scene.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 1:45 p.m. to further douse the area. Emergency services were on their way shortly after to repair damages and re-fuse the wire.

Vernon, Coldstream and the rest of the Southern Interior are currently under a heat warning.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
