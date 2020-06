Crews are working through the nights paving Highway 97 from 43rd Avenue to the Swan Lake overpass until June 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Road work is underway on a major Vernon artery.

Paving is underway on Highway 97 between 43rd Avenue and the Swan Lake overpass. Crews are working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with the project expected to be completed June 30.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect and motorists are advised to expect 20 minute delays.

