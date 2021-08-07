On August 7, 2021, the general manager of Fairfield by Marriott hotel locations in Vernon and Salmon Arm asked non-essential travellers to reconsider their travel dates due to wildfires in the region. (Contributed)

North Okanagan hotel manager asks non-essential travellers to reconsider travel dates due to wildfires

Ashley Olsen wants to accommodate evacuees while honouring existing reservations

The general manager of the Fairfield by Marriott hotel locations in Salmon Arm and Vernon is asking non-essential travellers to modify their plans due to wildfires in the region.

Ashley Olsen said staff at the hotels are in the process of contacting guests with upcoming reservations in August and asking them for their support in modifying their travel dates, as Olsen’s hotels look to free up space for wildfire evacuees.

She said as of Saturday (Aug. 7), the Vernon and Salmon Arm hotels she manages are near capacity. In addition to regular guests, the hotels are hosting about 275 evacuees, support personnel and law enforcement officers between them, she said.

“It’s critical that we free up rooms. Without these cancellations, at some point hotels in the area will have to make the difficult decision to ask evacuees to find alternate accommodations in order to house existing reservations,” said Olsen.

