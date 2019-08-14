A Lumby motorcyclist is looking for witnesses to an accident involving him, his bike and another vehicle at the intersection of 29th Street and 43rd Avenue in Vernon on Sunday, July 28, at 2:15 p.m. (Google Street View)

North Okanagan motorcyclist seeks crash witnesses

Lumby man says there doesn’t seem to be a record of collision he was involved in

A Lumby motorcyclist involved in a collision in Vernon is hoping someone saw the accident.

Joseph Brazeau said he was involved in a head-on crash with a “dark car” at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 29th Street.

“I was transported to hospital after the accident but I’m looking for witnesses because there seems to be no record of this,” said Brazeau, who remembers talking to a female first aid responder and he would like to speak with her as well.

Anybody that can help can get a hold of Brazeau at 204-223-5060.

READ MORE: Portion of Vernon road blocked following accident


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Sextortion’ emails on the rise, targeting Canadians who may or may not visit porn sites
Next story
Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Liam Harrap is competing on The Great Canadian Baking Show

CBC announced the 10 competitors for Season 3 on Aug. 14

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud later in the day

High 25 degrees

‘I’m a survivor’: 90-year-old gardener still growing strong

Revelstokian Clancey Boettger spends five hours a day in his vegetable patch, giving away most of it

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

Comedy tour coming to Revelstoke Sept. 24

The event will be at the Craft Bierhaus with proceeds to the Revelstoke Humane Society

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

EDITORIAL: Revisiting cannabis

Until retail stores are in place, it is too early to determine if the regulations are appropriate

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

The secret is out: South Okanagan chef is having a love affair with rosé

Don’t miss Chef Bongo’s Rosé Party at Bench D’Or in Naramata on Aug. 17

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest near Cowichan

Most Read