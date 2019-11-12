North Okanagan motorists advised of road disruptions

Silver Star Road work scheduled for Thursday

Motorists traveling on Silver Star Road this Thursday (Nov. 14) may experience some minor delays.

There will be single lane alternating traffic in front of 5224 Silver Star Road between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., due to the installation of a sanitary service. Traffic control personnel will be on site to guide motorists through the area. No alternate routes will be needed.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.

