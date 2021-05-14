North Okanagan murder suspect to be tried by judge and jury

Lynda Saundry is charged with the first-degree murder of Barry Jones in July 2020

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. Saundry will appear in Vernon court May 17, 2021, to fix a date for a preliminary inquiry. (Facebook public photo)

A North Okanagan woman suspected of murder in connection to a homicide last summer has elected to be tried by judge and jury.

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Barry Jones in late July, 2020.

North Okanagan Rural RCMP discovered Jones’ body in a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake on July 30, a few days before Saundry’s arrest. Police said the accused and the victim knew each other, but no further details were provided while an investigation was underway.

Saundry will appear in Vernon court on May 17 to fix a date for a preliminary inquiry, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Services.

Anyone with additional information on the suspected homicide is urged to contact the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Retrial date set for former Vernon man’s murder conviction

READ MORE: Child-killer from Vernon an ‘average’ risk to sexually reoffend: Parole Board

Brendan Shykora

Courtmurder