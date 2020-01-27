North Okanagan parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Reports of pill parties and kids selling Special K is under investigation by RCMP.

A social media post circulating on the weekend was addressed to W.L. Seaton parents about a group of youth selling ketamine, also known as Special K.

“These kids are also taking their parents medication, tossing them into a bowl and calling it a Pharm Party,” the post reads.

The RCMP has been notified.

“The information has been reported to us and is currently under investigation,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offier Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The Vernon School District has also been notified, but it remains a police matter.

“The young person is not one of our students,” School District No. 22 substance abuse counsellor Doug Rogers said. “As always, our administrators and teachers monitor our schools to keep our kids safe.”

Ketamine is a fast-acting anesthetic used in medical or veterinary surgery (generally as a liquid). But when sold illegally it is generally a powder. It produces a sense of detachment. Odourless and colourless, ketamine is often used as a date rape drug, according to Health Canada.

READ MORE: RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Okanagan property raid

READ MORE: Vernon schools see gross effects of vaping

