North Okanagan pub reopens after COVID-19 scare

After a guest reportedly tested positive for the virus, staff test results came back negative

The restaurant and pub at Enderby’s Howard Johnson Inn have been reopened after staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19 had their test results come back negative.

On Tuesday owner Jagminder Samra closed the restaurant upon finding out a guest had previously visited the pub while allegedly awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test. Samra said he found out the guest had tested positive for the virus around 3 p.m. Nov. 29, and closed the restaurant immediately.

Out of an abundance of caution, Samra said he directed all waitress and management staff to self-isolate and get tested for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday (Dec. 2) Howard Johnson’s Gurnam Samra said the staff who had been asked to get tested for COVID-19 had their results come back negative, and as a result the pub was able to reopen.

“They came back to work today,” Gurnam said, after more than two days of closed doors at the pub.

Interior Health does not provide specific details about individual cases, including locations, unless there is a broader risk of exposure. If there is a broader risk to the community, Interior Health will issue a public notification. Public COVID-19 exposures are listed on Interior Health’s website.

“Anyone at risk of exposure to any case will be contacted directly by IH public health contact tracers,” the regional health authority said.

READ MORE: Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

READ MORE: Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

