North Okanagan rainbow crosswalk vandalized again

The colourful crosswalk at Kal Beach was installed in 2017 as a symbol of inclusion of LGBTQ+ community

A Coldstream rainbow crosswalk that’s been targeted in the past has once again been vandalized.

White blotches of wet paint were found covering the length of the crosswalk at Kal Beach on Saturday (March 13) morning.

The multi-coloured sidewalk stripes were first installed in 2017. Rainbow sidewalks have become widely adopted among municipalities everywhere as a symbol of acceptance of the local LGBTQ+ community.

More indirectly, the painted crosswalks have also tended to serve as a bellwether for anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, or a lack of understanding among a relatively small fraction of the population around the symbolic intent of the crosswalks.

It’s not the first time the sidewalk has been defaced. The last instance of vandalism at the Kal Beach location occurred in July 2019. Police investigated the incident but did not lay charges.

Brendan Shykora

LGBTQ