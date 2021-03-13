Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

North Okanagan rainbow crosswalk vandalized again

The colourful crosswalk at Kal Beach was installed in 2017 as a symbol of inclusion of LGBTQ+ community

A Coldstream rainbow crosswalk that’s been targeted in the past has once again been vandalized.

White blotches of wet paint were found covering the length of the crosswalk at Kal Beach on Saturday (March 13) morning.

The multi-coloured sidewalk stripes were first installed in 2017. Rainbow sidewalks have become widely adopted among municipalities everywhere as a symbol of acceptance of the local LGBTQ+ community.

More indirectly, the painted crosswalks have also tended to serve as a bellwether for anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, or a lack of understanding among a relatively small fraction of the population around the symbolic intent of the crosswalks.

It’s not the first time the sidewalk has been defaced. The last instance of vandalism at the Kal Beach location occurred in July 2019. Police investigated the incident but did not lay charges.

READ MORE: Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defaced

READ MORE: RCMP offers apology to Kelowna Pride Society for ‘misstep’

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

LGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort
Next story
Breonna Taylor’s family honours her legacy on the anniversary of her death

Just Posted

Lisa Cyr said one of the challenges being a parent is learning to let things go and not be a perfectionist. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: Lisa Cyr helps build a safer and more inclusive Revelstoke

For the last 12 years, she has worked in the non-profit sector

Photos from the Ministry of Environment’s compliance report from a June 9, 2020 inspection of the Revelstoke landfill. (Ministry of Environment)
CSRD could be fined $300K for Revelstoke landfill problems

The CSRD awaits further direction following province’s concerns on landfill’s septic system and litter

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

The growth in popularity of the Kelowna Farmers' Market is reflective of introducing innovative changes to the city's local economy. (File photo)
BC Chamber: Thompson-Okanagan businesses in good shape to recover from pandemic

BC Chamber of Commerce president optimistic about post-COVID economy

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Poop emoji spotted in Lake Country sparks talk of waste management

Input wanted in new wastewater plan as district’s sewer system nears max capacity

Ray Snitynsky found a family photo album in front of Sammy J’s in West Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Is this your photo album?: Kelowna man looking for owners

Ray Snitynsky said he found the photo album by Sammy J’s in West Kelowna

A Salmon Arm family saw an unexplained bright object in the night sky on March 10. (Pixabay Image)
Family reports UFO sighting near Shuswap Lake

They said the glowing object in the sky was similar to one caught on video near Penticton last year.

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
North Okanagan rainbow crosswalk vandalized again

The colourful crosswalk at Kal Beach was installed in 2017 as a symbol of inclusion of LGBTQ+ community

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)
Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

Most Read