RCMP Online Crime Reporting website in Whitehorse on March 5, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

RCMP Online Crime Reporting website in Whitehorse on March 5, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

North Okanagan RCMP adding online crime reporting tool

The tool, which launches March 17, is designed to help cut down on increasing police case loads

The Vernon RCMP are making it easier to report crime in the North Okanagan.

Starting March 17, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s new online crime reporting tool will be live and available for the public to use.

The new system will allow non-emergency crimes to be reported online through the detachment website, freeing up time for frontline personnel to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies, according to Supt. Shawna Baher.

“This modern reporting method will increase our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our community,” Baher said in a Thursday press release.

Police officers are experiencing an increasingly heavier investigative file load, which has prompted the BC RCMP to use a tool that has had “tremendous success” in other jurisdictions, according to the release.

The tool will cut down on the workload imposed by the most common non-emergency crime, property crime, as it won’t require officers to follow up in person.

Specifically, people will be able to report the following crimes online:

  • Lost or stolen items under $5000 (items can’t involve personal identity or firearms)
  • Property/vehicle damage or vandalism that will cost less than $5000 to repair
  • Lost or stolen license plates or decals
  • Minor traffic related complaints

Any resident or business owner in the North Okanagan detachment area — Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, Spallumcheen, and Vernon — with a valid email address will be able to access the tool, using a computer, smart phone, or tablet.

While there won’t be any direct follow-up by an officer on these reports, the RCMP says the information they provide will be no less valuable.

“Information in crime reports is collected, reviewed and analyzed by a Crime Analyst enabling us to identify crime trends, direct resources, and disrupt criminal activity with a goal of reducing crime in the community,” said Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing unit.

The online reporting tool can be found on the BC RCMP website and can be used starting March 17.

READ MORE: Kelowna man convicted of charges related to police pursuit, serious crash

READ MORE: ‘This is serious’: Armstrong mayor on near-misses in crosswalks

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19
Next story
Vehicle incident closes Hwy 3 near Princeton

Just Posted

Sara Sansom started Birch & Lace in 2014. This year she is opening a second business called Forage & Fill. (Zoya Lynch photo)
Women of Inspiration: Sara Sansom of Birch & Lace sees a need for change in the beauty industry

Prior to opening Birch & Lace in 2014, Sara Sansom was considering… Continue reading

The SD 19 board, pre pandemic. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
SD19 gets final COVID safety payment for $400K

The grant is part of the Federal Safe Return to Class Fund

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

The bridge will be replaced with a modern four-lane bridge as a part of the ongoing improvements to the Trans-Canada highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd. awarded Quartz Creek bridge contract near Golden

Construction is expected to begin this spring

Norm Pletsch helping Ray Fernstrom set up his camera for filming on Mount Revelstoke in 1941. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo.
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 11

From the Revelstoke Museum & Archives collection of newspapers

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

RCMP Online Crime Reporting website in Whitehorse on March 5, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
North Okanagan RCMP adding online crime reporting tool

The tool, which launches March 17, is designed to help cut down on increasing police case loads

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vehicle incident closes Hwy 3 near Princeton

Emergency crews on scene, next update available 5 p.m.

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton homeless shelter to stay open with or without council support says Minister

Province will keep the shelter operational until new housing is available at Skaha, says Eby

This ring? It’s not gold. Photo courtesy of RCMP
They’re baaaaack! Gold scammers start their season in Princeton

Man bought ring for $20 and still lost money

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

School District #83 staff are looking at options for before and after school child care at district schools. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district exploring options for child care

Pilot project for before and after school care received unanimous support of parents, educators

Most Read