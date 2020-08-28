Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Carina Heunis Aug. 28, 2020. (Contributed)

North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Carina Heunis

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help in locating 35-year-old Carina Heunis.

“Police have followed up on several leads however, Carina remains missing and police are very concerned for her health and well-being,” said Cpl. Tania Finn on Friday, Aug. 28.

Heunis is described as Caucasian woman, 5’8” in height and 144 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carina Heunis is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Most Read