North Okanagan school bus talks back on board

Meeting Wednesday to discuss transportation

Parents whose children take the bus to school should note that transporation is back on the school board’s agenda.

The Vernon School District has not advertised it, but there is a meeting Wednesday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The link will be available on the district website Wednesday morning.

The district has been looking at cutting transportation for some students as a cost saving measure. But following concerns from a number of parents, and teachers, the trustees decided to keep the status quo for the 2020/21 school year.

Coronavirus

