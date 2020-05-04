Vernon Search and Rescue pulled an individual from 60 feet down an embankment off a forest service road off Westside Road Thrusday, April 30. (Rope training photo from July 2019)

North Okanagan search team rescues man 60 feet down embankment

Driver was ejected from vehicle while out Westside Road area

Rescue teams were called in to pull the driver of a car to safety after falling down an embankment.

Vernon Search and Rescue teams were called out to a forest service road off Westside Road on Thursday, April 30 to assist B.C. ambulance in a motor vehicle accident.

“The subject was ejected from their car and landed approximately 60 ft down an embankment,” VSAR said. “Our rope rescue team safely extracted the subject and released them to the care of the B.C. Ambulance Service.

“Our rope rescue team is specially trained for low angle and high angle rescues, and were able to successfully put their advanced skills to use during this task.”

READ MORE: Flare gun shot at North Okanagan RCMP in stolen SUV chase

READ MORE: Shoeless suspect clubs downtown Vernon business door

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday
Next story
BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Just Posted

Okanagan motorcyclists spread positivity, one retirement home at a time

The riders have visited retirement homes around the South Okanagan, thanking front line workers

Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke

Mudslide closed the road in both directions shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

32 organizations are on the list

Syrian refugee living in Revelstoke is striving for a better life for her children

Amal Alsowwan and her family escaped from Syria seven years ago

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Vinyl shields to be installed on all buses without full driver doors to support distancing

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Interior Savings donates $150,000 to help non-profits through pandemic

$100,000 of the donation will go towards a community relief fund

North Okanagan search team rescues man 60 feet down embankment

Driver was ejected from vehicle while out Westside Road area

Flare gun shot at North Okanagan RCMP in stolen SUV chase

Spike belt succesfully stalls vehicle, Salmon Arm man facing numerous charges

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

Most Read