North Okanagan-Shuswap communities collect government grants

Two North Okanagan-Shuswap rural communities will soon benefit from B.C. government grants that will support new jobs and economic opportunities to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

As part of B.C.’s $10-billion COVID-19 response, grants totalling $20 million for 38 rural projects have been approved. The response also includes StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan, which protects people’s health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities.

The South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce, Establishment of Economic Development and Business Support Hub in Blind Bay will receive $82,000 to support the establishment of a year-round hub and visitor centre to address a lack of commercial space and improve broadband access.

The Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce collects $9,750 for an inventory of storefronts and opportunities to make local products or expand existing production.

“We are working to support economic recovery in every corner of the province, so families and communities can get through the pandemic and start looking towards their futures again,” said Premier John Horgan. “These shovel-ready projects will put people living in rural British Columbia back to work immediately and support building diversified economies in their communities.”

Rural Economic Recovery (RER) program grants will support communities recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and build their economies for the future.

The RER funding is part of $100 million of restart money administered through the provincially funded Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP). CERIP provides fully funded provincial grants to support economic resilience, tourism, heritage and urban and rural economic development projects in communities impacted by COVID-19.

