North Okanagan ski resort plays it forward

SilverStar Mountain Resort is creating a Play It Forward fund to help local organizations in these challenging times. (Morning Star - file photo)

SilverStar Mountain Resort is a great place to play. Now, the resort is playing it forward to support the community.

SilverStar, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, has launched Play It Forward, pledging to allocate $150,000 to local organizations in support of the community in which SilverStar staff live, work and play.

“The fund was established to provide funding in support of our community successfully navigating challenging times and continuing to thrive for generations to come,” said resort general manager Ken Derpak.

Anyone can Play It Forward by volunteering and taking small acts of kindness, contributing items in need, and donating to the SilverStar Play It Forward Fund. All dollars raised will be allocated to local non-profits on the front-lines.

“Many guests have asked how they could support the community during these uncertain times and we’re making it easy to donate to the most pressing needs by offering our guests the ability to Play It Forward now and throughout the 2020/21 season,” said Derpak.

All donations are directed to local non-profit organizations that are providing direct community assistance.

