North Okanagan Social Planning Council receives $100,000

Money to be used to combat opioid crisis

Annette Sharkey has written innumerable grant applications.

But, until recently, the executive director of the Social Planning Council of North Okanagan had never written a grant to save a life.

Vernon will be one of 16 communities awarded $100,000 to set up community action teams in regards to the opioid crisis.

The cash is provided by the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, Community Action Initiative and the Overdose Emergency Response Centre.

“Our goal is to stop people from dying in our community,” said Sharkey in explaining to Vernon council Monday that the funds will be used to reduce the number of overdose deaths in Vernon.

Through May 31, Interior Health reports there have been 10 illicit drug deaths in Vernon. There were 22 such deaths in 2017.

RELATED: Vernon opioid crisis numbers rising

The Social Planning Council is the host agency for the funding while Partners in Action is the umbrella committee.

RELATED: Survey aids Social Planning Council

“One of the first actions will be to develop a communications plan and include business and community leaders as we know that there are concerns,” said Sharkey.

Funding will also be used to include community mapping and conduct peer and cultural audits.

“This is to better understand how our current programs and services are working, and what changes need to be made to better serve people and, ultimately, save more lives,” said Sharkey.

Partners in Action will move forward with other action teams as appropriate. As an example, Sharkey said an action team will target the mostly male, ‘hidden’ opioid users.

“This could be someone you work with, play soccer or baseball with or see regularly at the gym,” she said. “We plan to target bars, restaurants, gyms, workplaces and airports to provide education and supports to this target population.”

The project will also include the development of a harm reduction strategy of which overdose prevention sites are only one part. Treatment and recovery will also be included.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app
Next story
Wildfires near Keremeos continue to grow

Just Posted

Last evacuation order lifted in Summerland

Property on Garnet Valley Road had been evacuated because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Update: Okanagan Wildfires: Tuesday update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

CP Rail manager found guilty in case of train carrying dangerous goods left without hand brakes

The train was left unattended east of Revelstoke in Feb. 2015

Climbers hang upside down at Rumble in the Jungle Bouldering Festival near Revelstoke

Hanging by the tips on their fingers off of a large rock… Continue reading

Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves cannibas related businesses policy

At their June board meeting the Columbia Shuswap Regional District passed a… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Vernon councillor takes IHA to task over needle program

Dalvir Nahal surprised by authority’s lack of enthusiasm to get involved in buyback program

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

Drones need to stay away from Okanagan wildfires

Kelowna - The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has issued a warning

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Alleged impaired driver collides with parked semi-trailer in Vernon

Charges laid against 27-year-old, no major injuries

Naramata wildfire grows as firefighters struggle with terrain

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata on Glenfir Road has grown

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Most Read