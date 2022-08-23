North Okanagan trio face multitude of charges in stolen vehicle, property incident

Two men, one woman facing charges of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with release order

Three people are currently in police custody awaiting a court appearance after being arrested in relation to a stolen vehicle in Vernon Monday, Aug. 22.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of suspicious activity in the parking lot of a business in the 4900-block of 27th Street. The suspects departed the location in a white Ford van as police arrived at the location.

“Based on information from witnesses, the investigating officer quickly determined the van to be one that had been stolen from a business in Vernon over the weekend,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleseki.

A member of the public spotted the van driving erratically north of the city and with the assistance of an RCMP Air Services helicopter, police trailed it to a location on Irish Creek Road off Highway 97 where officers arrested the three people associated to the vehicle without incident.

Along with the van and other property, police also recovered a stolen ATV.

Justine Pihl of Vernon, 32, Andrew Pouliot of Armstrong, 31, and Bryce Inglehart, 29, of Vernon, are each charged with two counts of possession of stolen property and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police are continuing their investigation.

