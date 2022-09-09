North Okanagan wildfires burning bigger

Blazes north of Enderby and Cherryville have both increased in size

Two wildfires burning in the mountains locally have seen growth overnight.

The Cooke Creek fire, burning north of Enderby is listed as out of control at 61 hectares, up from 15 Thursday. It is listed as lightning caused and was sparked Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Gates Creek blaze burning in the Monashee Mountains, north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake, is now an estimated 286 hectares. It is also lightning caused and sparked Thursday, Sept. 8.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

READ MORE: Lightning sparks wildfire northeast of Enderby

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022North Okanagan Regional District