Armstrong’s Tina Bridal (left) and Vernon’s Risa Pallister have reached the quarterfinals of Maxim magazine’s cover girl search, and a grand prize of $25,000. (Photos submitted)

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal (left) and Vernon’s Risa Pallister have reached the quarterfinals of Maxim magazine’s cover girl search, and a grand prize of $25,000. (Photos submitted)

North Okanagan women in hunt for Maxim cover

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal and Vernon’s Risa Pallister need votes to advance to semifinals

For her 40th birthday in March, Armstrong bookkeeper Tina Bridal treated herself to a photoshoot.

For Vernon golf course food and beverage manager, online personal trainer and bodybuilder Risa Pallister, it was bodybuilding competitions that got her some photo ops.

Both women saw an ad from Maxim magazine to enter a contest to become a cover girl for an issue and win $25,000.

The duo submitted photos and both have made it to the quarterfinals of their respective groups where each group winner advances to the semifinals.

As of Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pacific, Bridal was sitting in third place in her quarterfinal – she had been leading for a few weeks – and Pallister was sitting in fourth place. Quarterfinal round voting ends Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. Pacific.

“It’s been great,” said Bridal of participating in the Maxim contest. “I did a little modelling as a teen. This contest ad just kept popping up on my social media feeds and I thought I’d go for it.”

If she were to win, get on the cover and pocket $25,000, Pallister would save for her first home, continue her education – she’s enrolled in graphic and web design school in Kelowna – and donate to a local women’s charity.

“Winning this would change my life,” said Pallister. “A huge thank you to everyone who submits a vote. It really means a lot – I can’t even imagine this happening to me – it would be surreal.”

Added Bridal: “It would be amazing to win this, especially being from a small town. How great would that be?”

Bridal would take a trip to Italy and donate to the local SPCA if she was to win the top prize.

Links to both women’s entries and your chance to vote for each can be found below.

Tina Bridal

Risa Pallister

READ MORE: Picnic tables add to outdoor dining around Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon house hit three times by vehicles


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsLocal News

Previous story
No bears euthanized yet, despite increased North Okanagan sightings
Next story
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

Just Posted

Brendan Vulcano and Noah Desouza, formerly of the Revelstoke Grizzlies, received scholarships from the KIJHL towards their post secondary education. (Contributed)
Two Revelstoke Grizzlies awarded bursaries from KIJHL for post secondary education

They are two of 13 who played last season to receive the money

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest title of a book contains 3,777 words

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)
Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Revelstoke Cycling Association hosting events to celebrate the day

Susan McCormick has written other books including The Fog Ladies cozy murder mystery series and Granny Can’t Remember Me, a lighthearted picture book about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. (Contributed)
U.S. author dubs main character Revelstoke

The Antidote by Susan McCormick was released this May

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Indigenous World/Facebook)
West Kelowna Indigenous winery receives $10K COVID support grant

Indigenous World Winery was named as a recipient of the 2020-21 WestJet/ITAC grant initiative

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

Geddan Ruddock/ Facebook
Double rainbow across Kelowna sky

Residents took to social media to post Tuesday night’s rainbow

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal (left) and Vernon’s Risa Pallister have reached the quarterfinals of Maxim magazine’s cover girl search, and a grand prize of $25,000. (Photos submitted)
North Okanagan women in hunt for Maxim cover

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal and Vernon’s Risa Pallister need votes to advance to semifinals

Most Read