Sgt. Tammy Hoffman shares some information about the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s very own Forensic Identification Section to Vernon politicians Monday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

While it’s not quite as dramatic as TV’s popular CSI series, Vernon has its own unit dedicated to crime forensics, minus the stars and soundtrack.

“It’s defintely not as glamorous as what the TV portrays,” said Sgt. Tammy Hoffman, who introduced Vernon’s Forensic Identification Section to city council Monday.

“We are a specialized support unit,” said Hoffman, who is fairly new to Vernon but who has been in forensics since 2010. She now works alongside Cpl. Spencer Marginson and Cpl. Trevor Cook.

Vernon is one of seven FIS units in the RCMP’s southeast district. The unit assists in criminal investigations, fingertips and other evidence, it provides expert testimony in court and is deployed with various other units including the district tactical team, explosive disposal assistance and more.

Deployment with the Forensic Search & Evidence Recovery Team for complex homicide scenes is another area the unit assists, according to Hoffman, “where victims have been burnt, buried, scattered or damaged beyond recognition.”

One of the more recent deployments saw the team spent a couple days processing a scene by Mabel Lake. A suspicious occurence was reported Aug. 19 in the area of Cawley Road where a man made hole was located.

“Complainants believed it could be a possible old burial site, given the size of the hole,” said RCMP Media Relations Const. Kelly Brett. “The North Okanagan RCMP along with the Forensic Search and Evidence Recovery Team investigated and found the hole was in fact not a burial sight, but a man made hole made when the road was put in that area some time ago.”

While the FIS unit assists varies departments in various cases, their job is very specialized

“I can do every job in the RCMP but only we can do our job,” said Hoffman.

READ MORE: Sagmoen’s in-custody statements under judge’s scrutiny

READ MORE: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Craft breweries showcased during Penticton Beer Week
Next story
B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Just Posted

FortisBC to maintain gas rates for the remainder of 2019

The next review for natural gas and propane costs will be in Dec. 2019

Revelstoke company airing on Dragons’ Den this fall

Did the Dragons invest? Find out on Oct. 17

Photos: For the love of garlic

Highlights from 2019 Revelstoke’s Garlic Festival

Books for Kids campaign aiming for $30,000

Money raised during the campaign will help Revelstoke improve literacy and love for reading

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Mat Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

‘It’s almost surreal’: South Okanagan fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

North Okanagan’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Craft breweries showcased during Penticton Beer Week

To celebrate, all seven of the city’s breweries will be collaborating on a limited release draft

Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

Death race runners to artists, South Okanagan speaker series has it all

The Pecha Kucha Penticton series returns with the theme of: We Made It

Sagmoen’s in-custody statements under judge’s scrutiny

Sagmoen’s lawyer said statements made by him while in police custody were not provided voluntarily

Most Read