Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Police have connected more dots in the investigations of a double homicide and suspicious death that happened last week in northern B.C.

As of Tuesday, all three deaths remained unsolved, but police announced that two Port Alberni teenagers originally suspected to be missing were now wanted in connection to the killings of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese near Liard Hot Springs, as well as the unidentified man found 500 kilometres away near Dease Lake.

Fowler and Deese were found dead on the Alaskan Highway, about 2o kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs in northern B.C. on the morning of July 15.

On July 19, a burned out truck and camper belong to McLeod and Schmegelsky were discovered 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake. A man’s unidentified body was found in a highway pullout two kilometres away.

WATCH: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

There are still many questions unanswered, however, including the exact timeline of Fowler and Deese’s deaths. Police have also remained tight lipped on how the third killing is related to the first investigation.

Here is what we know so far:

