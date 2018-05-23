Alberta Premier Rachel Notley updates reporters on the progress of the Kinder Morgan pipeline in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley won’t be at today’s meeting of the western premiers in Yellowknife, but she made some choice remarks about one of the leaders who will be there.

Notley told reporters yesterday that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline and take $15 billion out of the Canadian economy.

Notley says she is not attending the conference because her time is better spent making sure the pipeline project goes ahead, and that the government is close to some important decisions before a May 31 deadline set by pipeline owner Kinder Morgan.

Related: Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

Related: B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

She says while the premiers at the meeting are talking about how to spend money, she’ll be in Alberta talking about how to earn it.

A spokesperson for Horgan’s office said the B.C. premier was heading to Yellowknife focused on a national pharmacare program and on ensuring provinces retain a leadership role in any national drug plan.

Notley says issues such as pharmacare are important but that ”pharmacare does not grow on trees.”

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the fact that a pipeline that’s important to the economy and has been approved through an onerous process highlights the need for Canadians to ”have a rules-based system.”

Opposition United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney says Notley is hiding out in Edmonton when she should be facing down Horgan in Yellowknife.

Related: No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’
Next story
UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading

100 acts to make Revelstoke better in 1 day

June 2 will see all manner of activities for 100In1Day

Tourism Kelowna adopts sustainability initiative

Responsible to environment key to long-term tourism growth

Unicyclist stops in Revelstoke while heading across Canada

Taylor Stark took his first pedals atop a unicycle when he was… Continue reading

Saw, chop and throw an axe at Timber Days in Revelstoke

Timber Days took over Centennial Park last Saturday!… Continue reading

Olympian to lead Penticton Peach Festival parade

One of the top bobsled pilots in the world will lead the Peters Bros. Grand Parade

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault this week

It is the third sexual assault since Sunday

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read