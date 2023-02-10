Notorious Okanagan offender Sagmoen breaches probation order, pre-trial date set

Curtis Sagmoen has had his pre-trial date set for Feb. 22 in Vernon

Curtis Sagmoen is before the court again on an 11 count information alleging a variety of breaches of his probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2023, for a pre-trial conference. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A notorious North Okanagan man is once again before the courts, this time on alleged charges of breach of probation.

Curtis Sagmoen had a court hearing in Vernon Thursday, Feb. 9, when a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Feb. 22.

Sagmoen is before the courts on an 11-count information alleging a variety of breaches of his probation order, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Sagmoen was arrested on April 26, 2022, for failing to comply with his probation order. At a bail hearing on May 4, he was released on all of his current charges on $1,000 cash bail, with several conditions.

Sagmoen’s release came days after his charge of assaulting a female police officer was stayed by the Crown on April 26, 2022. That same day, he was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He was then charged with five more counts of breaching probation on April 28.

Sagmoen has a history of crimes against sex trade workers.

On Dec. 20, 2019, he was found guilty of wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun. He was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, Sagmoen was again found guilty on an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry. In this case, Sagmoen had caused the woman bodily harm by running into her with an ATV at the Salmon River Road property where he resided.

He also pleaded guilty to assault in for an incident involving a sex worker in Maple Ridge in 2013.

The Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road was the subject of an extensive search in October 2017 after the remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered. Police consider her death suspicious but have yet to lay charges.

Sagmoen’s probation conditions include a ban from having any contact with sex trade workers.

Brendan Shykora

