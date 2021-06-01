Novice kayaker rescued on Shuswap River

Sunday’s task concluded a record-breaking month of calls for Vernon Search and Rescue

Vernon Search and Rescue members aided a novice kayaker on the Shuswap River May 30, 2021. (VSAR Instagram)

Vernon Search and Rescue have wrapped a record-breaking May with two more calls.

VSAR members were called out Sunday, May 30, for a water rescue on the Shuswap River.

A novice kayaker ran into some water he wasn’t prepared for.

“He did the right thing,” the volunteer-run rescue team said in a social media post. “He got himself to shore and waited patiently for assistance.”

On Monday, members were tasked with a SPOT activation. The GPS showed the individual was travelling in the local rescue are, but a second activation that followed showed movement into a neighbouring jurisdiction.

The man was located and it was determined the activation was accidental. False alarm.

On May 17, VSAR performed a swiftwater rescue for three kayakers in trouble. With assistance from Shuswap SAR, all individuals were brought to safety.

The day before, VSAR aided Kamloops in a mutual aid call to navigate tricky terrain to rescue individuals who found themselves lost.

VSAR’s Air Rescue One team aided West Kelowna Fire, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance on May 3 to help stabilize and extract a patient in the West Kelowna area.

“No matter what outdoor activity you are planning, be prepared,” VSAR said. “Follow the three Ts — trip planning, training and taking the essentials.”

For more information on planning ahead, explore AdventureSmart, VSAR recommended.

