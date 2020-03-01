Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Medical staff wearing protective suits wait to take samples from drivers with symptoms of the coronavirus at a “drive-through” virus test facility in Goyang, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The coronavirus has claimed its first victim in the United States as the number of cases shot up in Iran, Italy and South Korea and the spreading outbreak shook the global economy. The signs read “Let’s overcome the coronavirus.”(Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada grew to 24 on Sunday, as Ontario announced four new ones.

All four new announced cases had links to either Iran, or one of the earlier COVID-19 cases, health officials said. Iran has 978 people infected with the virus, and 54 dead as a result.

British Columbia remains at eight cases after health officials announced a woman who had recently travelled to Iran had returned with a ‘relatively mild’ case of the virus.

Worldwide, more than 88,000 people have been infected and 3,000 have died as of Sunday.

READ MORE: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

READ MORE: B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus