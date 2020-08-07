Interior Health has reported 389 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 159 of which are linked to Kelowna. (File)

Number of Kelowna-linked COVID-19 cases grows to 159

Interior Health reported four new cases region-wide on Friday, 18 remain active

Of the 389 cases of COVID-19 Interior Health has reported since the pandemic began, nearly 41 per cent have come from Kelowna.

The health authority reported four new region-wide cases on Friday, Aug. 7, and confirmed 159 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna through contact tracing since June 26 — an increase of 10 since it last reported Kelowna-specific numbers on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Interior Health began reporting Kelowna-specific numbers after several community exposure events in late June and early July evolved to greater community transmission. The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kelowna prior to June 26 is still unknown.

As of Friday, one person remains hospitalized in the region. The number of people in intensive care is back to zero from the one reported on Thursday.

Interior Health remains at 18 active cases.

Across the province, health authorities reported 53 new cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The new test-positive cases bring the number of active confirmed infections to 386 across the province.

A total of 3,934 people have been diagnosed with the contagious respiratory illness, of which roughly 86 per cent have recovered.

Currently, more than 1,500 people across the province are self-isolating due to being exposed to someone infected with the disease.

