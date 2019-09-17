Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

Nurse’s battle over $26K fine for Facebook comments heads to Sask. Appeal Court

Carolyn Strom was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association

The case of a Saskatchewan nurse facing a $26,000 fine for criticizing her grandfather’s care on Facebook will be heard by the province’s highest court today.

Carolyn Strom was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association in 2016 and handed the financial penalty.

After an unsuccessful appeal bid last year she’s now asking the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal to quash the regulatory body’s decision.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s plans to expand civil forfeiture program called unconstitutional

It all started after Strom made Facebook comments in February 2015 criticizing unnamed staff at her grandfather’s long term-care facility in Macklin, Sask., following his death.

Court documents filed for Strom’s appeal say the case is about freedom of expression and using professional discipline to prevent employees from speaking out about the shortcomings of the public system.

The nurses association asks the Appeal Court whether professionals have the charter right to say whatever they want on social media, and publicly embarrass health-care facilities without getting all of the facts.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, Canadian Constitution Foundation and the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association are intervening in the case.

“If this ruling is upheld and her $26,000 fine is upheld, it’s really sending a message that you can’t criticize anything about the health-care system if you are a nurse,” said Megan Tweedie, litigation counsel for the B.C. civil liberties group.

In recent messages to The Canadian Press, Strom says she has many feelings about the case, which she’s considered giving up at times.

She says she hasn’t because it’s too important for other health-care workers.

“It’s taken a huge toll on my health,” Strom said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mobile needle exchange considered in Okanagan
Next story
Province investigating eviction at Shuswap assisted living facility

Just Posted

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Mat Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

LETTER: Upper Arrow Heights resident urges council to deny rezoning in area

Mayor and Council, I am concerned about the application for rezoning and… Continue reading

Conservative leader stops in Lake Country

Andrew Scheer says he would bring back two child-focused tax credits cut by the Liberals

Kelowna classroom where child allegedly overdosed re-opens after cleaning

An 8-year-old was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown substance at school.

Revelstoke’s Dam Survivors bring home bronze

The dragon boat team finished up their season with a medal

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

UVic student killed in bus crash remembered as passionate, kind

Emma Machado, 18, killed in bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

East Coast comedian Ron James bringing ‘Full Throttle Tour’ to Okanagan

James is at work on the first draft of his first book, ‘All Over the Map’

Mobile needle exchange considered in Okanagan

City looks at options to combat issues of discarded needles

Province investigating eviction at Shuswap assisted living facility

Residential Tenancy Branch looking into situation affecting low-income senior residents

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

Penticton fighter announces pro MMA debut with Battlefield Fight League

Marlan ‘Pretty Boy’ Hall will be taking the ring on Nov. 16 at the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam

Kelowna boy returns to school after recovering from possible Xanax OD

RCMP investigation found the drug to be a form of benzodiazepine, commonly known as Valium or Xanax

Most Read