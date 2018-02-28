Kelowna campus of Okanagan College. Photo: Contributed

OC students face tuition hike

Proposed increase two per cent for domestic students; up to 5.9 per cent for international students

It’s likely to be more expensive to pursue a post-secondary education at Okanagan College next fall.

A resolution on the agenda for the OC Board of Governors meeting Thursday in Kelowna calls for a two per cent hike in tuition and other mandatory fees for domestic students.

International students will get hit harder, facing a 5.9 per cent increase for business, arts, science and English as a Second Language courses, and a two per cent tuition increase for all other courses as recommended by the OC finance, audit and risk review committee.

In a report to the board of governors, the rise in tuition rates is tied to infrastructure and support services demands, coupled with market considerations for attracting new students.

“As well, we need to ensure that tuition rates are set at levels which are neither too high or too low to ensure that Okanagan College will remain competitive in the marketplace, thereby maintaining Okanagan College’s position as an institution of choice for international students,” said the statement.

Related: OC students speak up on concerns in election campaign

A market comparison of international tuition rates between different post-secondary schools across B.C. shows Langara as the top for tuition per academic course (three credits) at $1,770 while OC ranks 9th overall at $1,298.

“If we don’t pay attention to services and support, we could jeopardize the continued annual growth of the international student population,” according to the report. “As international numbers increase, additional resources will be required throughout the institution to keep up with these larger demands.”

Those “demands” go beyond the Kelowna campus, to the service and support requirements needed for other Okanagan College satellite locations.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan men brave icy waters to save drowning deer
Next story
Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Just Posted

OC students face tuition hike

Proposed increase two per cent for domestic students; up to 5.9 per cent for international students

Kamloops Storm forces game 5 after win at home

Revelstoke Grizzlies looking for a win a the Forum to advance to the second round

Revelstoke Review picks up two Ma Murray nominations

BC & Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s award nominations include photography and general excellence categories

VIDEO: Okanagan men brave icy waters to save drowning deer

Men from Okanagan Pile Driving, Mike V’s Automotive and BC Hydro made the rescue possible

Water pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning: DriveBC

Light snow also forecast for Revelstoke

VIDEO: Do you think there should be pay parking in Revelstoke?

Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal cash for sex assault support will help at rural universities: advocate

The Trudeau government says about 40 per cent of sexual assaults are reported by students

ICBC cash reserves fall below B.C. government requirements

Attorney General David Eby changes rules to allow rate increase to be considered

Former Black Press publisher honoured for industry contributions

Don Kendall being honoured by community newspaper association

B.C. parents to get online assistance on cyberbullying

Pink Shirt Day brings new fund to help protect kids from exploitation

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

Most Read