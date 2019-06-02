Home owner Bill Bishop surveys the damage to his property following a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Upper Bench Road. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Occupants reportedly flee the scene of single vehicle accident in Penticton

Witnesses say two people left the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Upper Bench Road Sunday

Two people reportedly fled the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Upper Bench Road in Penticton just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Bill Bishop, who lives in the 200-block of the street, was in the backyard doing some work at the time of the accident.

“I heard this ‘crrrash’ and I come running up and I could see the car,” said Bishop, adding that he went over and asked if the people were alright. They said ‘yeah, we’re fine’ and they both got out, a young fella and a young girl, and said ‘don’t phone the cops.’”

Bishop told them it was too late, that’s the first thing he did. He continued his story while surveying the damage to his yard done by the late model silver Hyundai. “They got out and headed down the road, he (male) said he had a flat tire on the right side, that’s what he said, and you can see where he flew through there (ditch) and hit the trees, what a mess.

“They weren’t staggering around or anything.”

Penticton fire department crews and a B.C. Ambulance Service arrived on scene and RCMP a short time later.

READ MORE: Two-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in South Okanagan

Bishop said this is not the first accident at his property, which is on straight stretch of road.

“This is probably about the fifth time people have been through here, lets just call this the Naramata Autobahn,” he said, referencing the high rate of speed on Upper Bench Road.

Further details on the accident from police were not available.

 

Penticton Fire Department crews responded to an accident on Upper Bench Road Sunday where it’s believed the vehicle’s two occupants fled the scene. (Mark Brett - Western News)

