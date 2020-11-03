October COVID-19 numbers for Revelstoke not yet available

From January to end of September there were three confirmed cases

A recent story by another news source appears to have people concerned about COVID cases in the area.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has not yet released an updated COVID case count for Local Health Authorities with numbers for October.

From January to September 2020 there were only three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke, the CDC reported. However, that number does not include presumptive cases.

An updated map including numbers for October will likely be published in the next few days, as the last update came out in the first week of October.

