An off-duty Nanaimo RCMP officer took down a man who allegedly tried to make off with a backpack full of Dilly Bars from a Nanaimo Dairy Queen on Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

Security cameras caught the action when an off-duty Nanaimo RCMP officer didn’t think it was too cool for a man to try and get away without paying for his Dairy Queen Dilly Bars.

Sgt. Jon Stuart of the Nanaimo RCMP was at the Country Club DQ location Sunday with his family when a man walked in, took some Dilly Bars from a cooler, put them in his backpack and started to leave.

As the man was walking out, Stuart asked if he was going to pay for the Dilly Bars.

“The guy, goes, oh yeah and then the guy turns and starts a beeline out the door,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Jon jumps into cop mode and he follows him out the door, does a controlled takedown and he restrains him.”

Stuart’s 14-year-old daughter, meanwhile, called 911 and backup arrived to take the Dilly Bar bandit into custody.

O’Brien said Stuart identified himself as a police officer and gave the man the opportunity to pay for the merchandise before arresting him.

Off-duty police officers are not expected to go “hands-on” if they witness a crime, but they are expected to take some action.

“In this particular case Jon went into operational mode and he used restraining and he successfully resolved the situation,” O’Brien said.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man hit with six-foot pole in dispute over off-leash dog

READ ALSO: Thief steals utility terrain vehicle from Ladysmith Motorsport


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Shuswap resident killed in Alberta accident was expectant father
Next story
Compost comeback in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP looking to identify fraud suspect

The incident occurred Jan. 9

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to remain closed between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Grizzlies beat Rockets in close game

Andy Siegel Special to the Review It was a packed house high… Continue reading

Runaway rail car reported on same train line as fatal 2019 derailment near Field

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

RCMP to review fatal Field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

Compost comeback in North Okanagan

City of Vernon councillors approve $27K Compost Bin Pilot Program Phase two

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

Former Shuswap resident killed in Alberta accident was expectant father

Geordie Murray described as ‘wonderful husband, brother son and friend’

Most Read