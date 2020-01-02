Two VicPD officers helped to stop a sexual assault in Hawaii this week. (Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS)

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Victoria’s police chief says he’s “very proud” of two off-duty officers who stopped a sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii.

Chief Del Manak tweeted Wednesday that the officers were out for a morning run in a park in Kona, on the Big Island, when they heard a woman screaming. They ran to help, and a suspect was later arrested and charged with sex assault and kidnapping.

Black Press Media has reached out to Victoria Police Department for comment.

READ ALSO: Drivers flee VicPD’s first impaired driving roadblocks of December


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Just Posted

Slippery roads with more snow in the forecast for the Revelstoke area

Roads and weather conditions for Jan. 2

Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Main band of snow will move north into the Columbias on Friday morning

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates 2020 with a snow day

More than 20 cm of snow fell Dec. 31 and early Jan. 1

New Year’s baby born at Revelstoke hospital

Queen Victoria Hospital saw their first 2020 baby Jan. 1

Revelstuck until 1 p.m. today

Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Summerland novelist’s book inspired by art show

Mixed and Merged exhibit at Summerland Art Gallery led to C. Edgar North’s novel

Third-place finish for Vernon paddleboarder in Paris

Lina Augaitis-Dye wraps APP World Tour with bronze in France

Over 1,600 make the plunge at this year’s Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna

The event hosted by CRIS Adaptive Adventures aims to raise money for those with disabilities

Vernon hospital delivers New Year’s baby to Lake Country couple

First baby born at VJH this decade is a boy!

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

Most Read