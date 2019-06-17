Waterway Houseboats announced receivership on June 11, resulting in the layoff of 51 employees. (Martha Wickett/Eagle Valley News)

Officials remain optimistic in the face of closure of Shuswap’s Waterway Houseboats

Sicamous mayor and chamber of commerce concerned for staff who lost jobs

Although the shutdown of Waterway Houseboats due to the company entering receivership on June 11 is by all accounts a major blow for Sicamous, local officials are optimistic that the area’s tourism sector remains strong and that the 51 employees who were laid off will find work.

“Sicamous is a very durable community, we’ll be fine, we’ll get through it at the end of the day,” said Mayor Terry Rysz.

Rysz noted there is major uncertainty about the whole situation at the moment but he was optimistic; he said he doesn’t think the matter is beyond resolution, adding that perhaps the company could be purchased by outside interests.

Read More: 51 out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Read More: Waterway Houseboats wins $2 million for damages caused in 2012 flooding

Rysz said his primary concern is for the welfare of the employees who lost their jobs and the private boat owners who contribute to Waterway’s fleet.

Although the shutdown of Waterway is a blow to the community, Rysz said Sicamous is still vibrant and open for business in the midst of its tourist season. He highlighted upcoming community events and the work Communities in Bloom is doing to improve the cosmetic look of Sicamous.

Rysz is hopeful that the Waterway employees who lost their jobs would be absorbed by other companies in the area.

Sheila Devost, executive director of the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce, said the loss of jobs cannot be trivialized but there is opportunity locally for the displaced employees; she added Sicamous has historically experienced staff shortages during the busy summer tourist season.

Read More: Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Read More: Waterway Houseboats celebrates 50 years on Shuswap Lake

Devost said both the remaining houseboat companies in Sicamous and other tourism businesses are making every effort to accommodate people whose vacations with Waterway were unexpectedly cancelled. Despite the loss of Waterway, she said that all of the other businesses frequented by tourists are still up and running, and vacation accommodations such as campsites and AirBnB’s are plentiful.

“It’s business as usual, Sicamous is still the houseboat capital of Canada,” Devost said.

A statement from the chamber of commerce states that the news about Waterway is particularly saddening because the houseboat company marked 50 years in business just last year. The statement pledged the community would rally around the staff who lost their jobs and provide as much support as possible.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days
Next story
UPDATE: Logging truck spill on Okanagan highway cleared

Just Posted

Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial… Continue reading

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: A few showers ending this morning then… Continue reading

Revelstoke artist receives second place in Kelowna juried art show

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Revelstoke artist Peter Blackmore has been… Continue reading

Revelstoke city staff hope to create neighbourhood plan for Johnson Heights

There have been several development applications for the area

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Making an impact-collectively

Last week, I participated in the Collective Impact session hosted by the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

RCMP Emergency Response team swarms Kelowna home

Water is flooding Highway 33 in Kelowna Monday afternoon

Judas Priest rocks the Okanagan

Judas Priest is on a 32 date tour of North America

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Restrictive policies affecting labour mobility for care aides in B.C.

‘I had to take two competency exams and pay over $1,400,’ said an Okanagan care aide

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Most Read