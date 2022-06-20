‘Oh buoy’: Transport Canada to clean up Shuswap Lake

Those who have buoys floating on the waters of Shuswap Lake should ensure they are in compliance with Transport Canada or face a notification of violation.

Transport Canada will be out on the lake the week of June 20 in an effort to clean up non-compliant buoys and will be tagging those in violation of federal and Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) regulations.

According to the CSRD, tagging notifies the owners of any issues with the buoy and allows them to ensure it is brought into line with the regulations. If left unchanged, tagged buoys may be removed by Transport Canada officials when they return later this year.

Buoys can be removed if they are not following regulations regarding size, colour and identification. They can be hazardous for boaters or other users of the lake. Buoys must also be affixed properly so they are anchored in place with appropriate materials.

For more information on Transport Canada buoy regulations, click here on the guide for owners.

