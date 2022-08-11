Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Oilers mourn death of ‘dear friend’ Ben Stelter, 6, after battle with brain cancer

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night.

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He became a visible part of the Oilers’ playoff run, attending several games. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

“We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter,” the Oilers said Wednesday in a statement.

“Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was massive.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerEdmontonNHL

Previous story
Remains of Northwest B.C. woman missing since 2018 found
Next story
Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Just Posted

Bulletin regions do not include Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley Regional District.
Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

A thunderstorm lit up the sky over Revelstoke on Sept. 7, 2019. (Submitted by Nick St-Germain)
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Revelstoke

Thunderstorms could hit the Okanagan. (Pixabay)
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Okanagan, Shuswap

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time