Okanagan agencies partner to bring community in from the cold

Seven new spaces opened at shelter

The cold snap has opened more beds for Vernon’s most vulnerable.

Turning Points Collaborative Society has partnered with CMHA-Vernon to expand the temporary winter shelter program by seven spaces.

“One of the barriers we faced in opening more shelter space was staff,” said Turning Points Co-Executive Director Kelly Fehr. “Partnering with CMHA-Vernon addresses the staffing shortage and allows us to open the available space to those who need to come in from the cold.”

The seven temporary spaces will be made available starting tonight, Jan. 14, and will remain open for the duration of this cold snap, which is forecasted to subside by Friday,

Jan. 17.

“The strength of our community truly lies in our willingness to work together to help those in need,” said CMHA-Vernon Branch Executive Director Julia Payson. “We have always had a strong relationship with Turning Points, and this partnership, at this critical time of need in our community demonstrates perfectly that relationship.”

Since the beginning of this latest winter storm, there has been an increased need in Vernon for certain services, like shelter space.

Over the past week, Turning Points has opened 13 additional spaces at the temporary winter shelter bringing the total spaces available in the TWS program to 32.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and if the need for certain services again arises, we are confident, that thanks to strong community partnerships like the one we have with CMHA-Vernon, we will be able to find a solution that saves lives,” said Fehr.

The temporary winter shelter is located at 2800 33 St., Vernon.

Throughout the three TPCS shelter programs, there are 118 spaces available for community members experiencing homelessness.

READ MORE: Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Vernon’s homeless

READ MORE: Baby, it’s cold inside Vernon’s Schubert Centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

Just Posted

UK film company comes to Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

The film features 10 Revelstoke residents and premiers Jan. 24

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

More snow for Revelstoke

Minus 28 with windchill

Revelstoke athletes finish top five in all events at Freeride World Qualifiers

International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association held their two-star and four-star Freeride World… Continue reading

RSS performing Dorothy in Wonderland this week

The shows are Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

Furnace fundraising campaign kicks off to replace 34-year-old klunker

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

Most Read