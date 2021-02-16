The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)

Okanagan aquatic centre down for repairs

Leak of pool water into mechanical room at Vernon Aquatic Centre sinks operation temporarily

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. The leak occurred during maintenance by a contractor on Monday, Feb. 15.

As a result of the leak, pool water got into the electrical components that control the main circulating pumps for the two pools and the hot tub. Once the leak was identified, all of the system’s components were shut down, dried, and cleaned in an attempt to prevent further damage.

“All swim programs and swim reservations for today were cancelled and future swim reservations are not being accepted at this time,” said Gary Lefebvre, manager, aquatics. “We know how excited our community members have been to be back in the pool, so we are working diligently to get back up and running as soon as possible.”

The lap pool system was tested and was able to be restarted Tuesday. However, components for the leisure pool and hot tub systems were damaged and need to be replaced. Replacement parts have been ordered from the United States and repairs will be made once the parts arrive. Until that time, the leisure pool and hot tub will remain closed to the public.

“Our maintenance team is investigating how the leak occurred and will be taking steps to try and ensure this kind of incident can be prevented in the future,” said Lefebvre. “We have been assured that the contractor is taking full responsibility for the damage and that the systems will be replaced at no cost to the City of Vernon.”

Recreation Services apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciates everyone’s understanding.

For updated information on reopening dates for the pools and hot tub, please visit www.gvrec.ca.

READ MORE: First look at proposed new rec centre in Vernon


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and RecreationWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury
Next story
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Just Posted

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a chimney fire Feb. 16, the fire was contained to the chimney. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to car fire and chimney fire

There were two fire calls in the last 24 hours

Andrea Leisegang and her family went ice skating at Williamson Lake during the cold snap. (Submitted/Andrea Leisegang)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke keeps busy during the cold snap

People share what they were up to

News business, The Copeland, now operating out of the historic McCarty House on Mackenzie Ave. (Submitted/The Copeland)
McCarty house reopens as The Copeland

New owners are continuing to operate the historical home as a bed and breakfast

Ella Carmichael, her dog Mowat and Sandra Gregory delivery a Valentine to Gladys. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with Mission: Suprise Valentine

Revy Unstuck volunteers spread love and smiles on Valentine’s Day

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)
Another sky-high residential tower proposed in downtown Kelowna

Plans for a 41-storey residential building were submitted to the city last week

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Lake Okanagan was the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton council shoots down controversial rezoning request for 300 home development

Council voted unanimously against moving to forward with the process

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)
Okanagan aquatic centre down for repairs

Leak of pool water into mechanical room at Vernon Aquatic Centre sinks operation temporarily

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The outbreak at Heritage Square has been declared over, effective Feb. 16, 2021 following 70 cases including nine deaths since the outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon’s first COVID care home outbreak over

47 residents and 23 staff contracted the virus, nine died since Dec. 27

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Most Read