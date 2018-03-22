Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Okanagan artists showcased in new IH building

A public tour was held Wednesday to showcase art in the new downtown building

Interior Health showcased local artists during its open house Wednesday.

The event was held downtown at Interior Health’s Community Health and Services Centre to show the local art on display throughout the new Kelowna building.

The variety of art pieces has helped create a more inviting atmosphere for patients and members of the public, many with strong mental health connections and meanings, according to IH.

“Art is a powerful and positive tool that can be a healing force for people facing mental health challenges” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy. “In addition to its therapeutic benefits, this art installation is also a great way to create a sense of community and contribute to a welcoming, compassionate and warm environment for all those who visit or work at the centre.”

“The CHSC has a diverse population ranging from clients requiring our services to staff providing care and health system supports,” said CHSC art committee chair Givonna DeBruin. “When seeking art pieces for the second floor, the art committee mindfully sought out pieces that were therapeutic to our clients as well as to the clinicians who provide service. We also sought participation from our staff members, patients, and the general public to ensure a sense of community was felt.”

The CHSC is home to more than 40 pieces of art from emerging and professional artists across IH. In partnership with ARTSCO, through the Artscape Program, a variety of rotating art exhibits are on display throughout the building by young and emerging artists. Rotating exhibits by staff members also appear on the fourth and fifth floors, said IH.

The building is also home to one of Canada’s 150 Mosaic projects, adding colour and vibrancy to the main lobby. The mosaic celebrates Kelowna as a healthy community and is a primary attraction to visitors, said IH.

Feature artists in attendance and with work on display for the open house included: Dennis Evans, Don Berger, Erika and Florian Maurer, Jose Herandez, Jack Hambleton, CMHA Senior Artists, and Jessica Hedrick.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault
Next story
Foreign election interference a reality, says Trudeau after Putin re-election

Just Posted

Traffic stop in Malakwa leads to arrests

Three in custody suspected of jewellery theft

Revelstoke Fire Chief Rob Girard to retire

Assistant Chief Roger Echlin to take over duties on June 1

Glimpses of the Past

From a hawk preying on tame pigeons in 1893 to a housing shortage in 1943

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre reopens with annual members exhibit

“Things You Don’t Know About Me” will open at the Visual Arts Centre on April 6

Cost of propane to lower in Revelstoke

On April 1, Revelstokians will see their annual propane cost decrease by 8 per cent

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Under the Big Top

Revelstoke Skating Club performance inspired by Cirque du Soleil

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

City to lobby province after councillor accused of crime refused to resign

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago

Nifty Fifty Bonspiel

Twenty-six teams attended the successful Provincial Nifty Fifty Bonspiel held March 15-18 in Chase.

Column: There’s a book in there somewhere

Without really having given it much thought, I suppose I resigned myself… Continue reading

Column: Getting kids into the kitchen

Your kids may be able to do more in the kitchen than you might think

Most Read