Okanagan athlete an Ironman World Champion

Kevin Cutjar from Penticton crossed the finish line with a time of just over 10 hours to seize the 55-59 age bracket champion title on May 7. (Ironman - FinisherPix)

Penticton’s Kevin Cutjar, 56, is an Ironman World Champion following this weekend’s competition.

On Saturday, May 7 Cutjar was one of thousands competing in the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare World Championship for Ironman in St. George, Utah.

Out of the 55-59 age bracket, it was Cutjar who claimed the title with a 10:23:11 combined time.

The race encompassed a 3.86 km swim in the ROKA Swim Course that took place at the Sand Hollow State Park Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, followed by the 180.2 km FulGaz Bike Course that led athletes through desert landscapes with 2,248 meters of elevation gain and an unforgettable climb through the Snow Canyon State Park at the 100-mile mark.

The 26.2-mile (42.2 km) HOKA Run Course took athletes on two loops through St. George with 1,413 feet (431 meters) of climbing before culminating in an unforgettable finish line experience in the heart of downtown St. George.

Cutjar finished the legs with a swim time of 1:07:51; bike section of 5:39:43 and a run of 3:27:48.

Ranging in age from 18-79, more than 2,800 athletes toed the start line to represent more than 80 countries, regions and territories.

